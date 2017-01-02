Ed Sheeran Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off Marvin Gaye 2016 In Review

Townsend, Gaye's co-writer, passed away in 2003 but his estate reportedly claims Sheeran ripped off the melody, harmony, and rhythm of Gaye's signature song.

This isn't the first major claim brought by an estate close to Marvin Gaye's catalogue. Last year, Gaye's own family won a $7 million settlement when they sued "Blurred Lines" writers (Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams) over the song's similarities to "Got to Give it Up," reported Billboard. Read more and listen to the two songs here.