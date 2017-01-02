Former Nine Inch Nails Star James Woolley Dead At 50 2016 In Review

His death was confirmed in a Facebook post by his ex wife Kate Van Buren. She says: "James always stayed close to his children. He loved being a father. Because of significant neck and spine injuries, he wasn't capable of doing a lot of physical activities with them, but he loved sitting down to paint, or teach piano, or just look at nature. He passed his amazing musical and artistic talents to all three children."

As well as Nine Inch Nails, Woolley worked with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford on his band 2wo and also worked on his own project Void. Read more here.