KISS To Continue Without Stanley and Simmons 2016 In Review

Stanley said, humbly, "KISS is immortal. I look forward to a day when I'll see KISS play without me.Don't want to do it next week, haven't penciled anything in, but it would be the culmination of what we've built and a consistent progression. Do you go to a Yankees ballgame and hold up a sign 'Where's Babe Ruth?' The team continues because the ideal is met. The standard is met.

"If someone else can be a great frontman and reflect the philosophy of KISS, it doesn't have to be me. Is there someone else out there either in their teens or early 20s now who is going to pick up the torch? I'm sure there is."

Gene Simmons is all up for it, too! He told WNCX radio, "one day we're gonna hang up our platform heels.... I'd like nothing better than if four new, young, deserving, hard-working guys would put on the makeup and carry the torch. That would be the coolest." Read more here.