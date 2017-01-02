NSYNC Reunited For JC Chasez's 40th Birthday 2016 In Review

Justin Timberlake posted a picture of the reunion with his former band mates Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Chasez, early this morning and let fans know it was a major milestone for his friend.

"JC's 40th… And, if you don't know now, you know…," Timberlake wrote in an Instagram caption. Earlier in the day, Kirkpatrick also wished Chasez a happy birthday with a throwback photo of the band during a red carpet interview. See the posts here.