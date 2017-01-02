One Direction Star Angered By Fan Photo 2016 In Review

"I sat directly next to Niall from One Direction for 9 hours on my flight home from London last night. He was sick and asked for no selfies, but here is a pic I snapped when he was sleeping lol he was so friendly!" the fan writes alongside a photo of Horan asleep on the flight.

Horan was not happy when he saw the photo and spoke his mind on Twitter. "I think this s- is unreal," he writes. "I mean if you can't sleep on a plane without people taking photos of you, what can u do." See the photo here.