Richie Sambora Reached Out To Jon Bon Jovi 2016 In Review

The follow-up to 2013's What About Now is their first work without the guitarist - who exited the band in 2013 before their world tour, leading to a public war of words that eventually settled down. Their relationship appeared to be on the mend after frontman Jon invited Sambora to do the 'ice bucket challenge' in 2014.

This House Is Not For Sale will be released via Island/Universal Music Group on October 21, following the band's acrimonious split with Mercury after more than 30 years.

Sambora says in a video message on Twitter: "Congratulations on the new single, man. God bless, good luck, hope you guys do great." Frontman Jon Bon Jovi replied, saying: "Thanks Richie and Orianthi. Look forward to hearing your record too. All the best, JBJ." Read more here.