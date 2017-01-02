Ronnie James Dio Resurrected Via Hologram At Music Festival 2016 In Review

The production was a year in the making and the firm behind the idea, Eyellusion, say it was "the first time a hologram has been accompanied by a live band in a traditional concert setting."

Future shows with the Dio hologram are being planned by the band. Ronnie's widow Wendy, who also manages Dio Disciples and works with Eyellusion, says: "When I first experienced the full production of Ronnie performing with his band as a hologram, I couldn't believe my eyes and ears.

"With Eyellusion, we have been able to get Ronnie back up on stage where he belongs, ensuring that his music and memory live on. I want Ronnie's fans around the world to share this experience."