Slipknot's Corey Taylor Puzzled By Deicide Vocalist's Outburst 2016 In Review

Taylor was asked about Benton's comments during an interview with KFMA 102.1 and the Slipknot/Stone Sour singer responded (via Lambgoat), "I don't know why I'm the biggest target now.

"Like, maybe it's just because of my profile, or whatever, but, I mean, I haven't seen Glen Benton in ten years. You know? Like, I [laughs], I haven't talked to him in even longer. So, I don't know why he's upset with me, I don't know why he's with us.

"We take out the bands who submit for us, man, you know? It's just that simple. I mean, out of respect to him, and what Deicide has done over the years, it's like... if you talked to somebody, it wasn't me, and they sure as hell didn't talk me, 'cause I would have tried to do something, you know?" Listen to the full interview here.