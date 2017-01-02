The Doors Stars To Reunite For Special Event

Los Angeles will proclaim January 4 as "Day Of The Doors" with a proclamation from Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin during a public event at the intersection of Pacific and Windward Avenues, the location of the iconic "Venice" sign.

Joining Densmore and Krieger will be family members of the late Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison. "Very apropos that The Doors are jumpstarting our 50th in Venice where we started," says Densmore. "Our songs sprang up out of the Pacific like beautiful, edible silver fish… and apparently the world took a big bite."

"Venice is a place where many have chased their pleasures or dug their treasures. It is a place that birthed The Doors and taught us all to cherish the funky, weird, and world-renowned vibe that Jim, Ray, Robby, and John helped make famous," adds Bonin. "I am very happy to be amongst the feast of friends celebrating The Doors' 50th anniversary, and I thank the band, their management, and the Venice Chamber of Commerce for making this celebration possible." Read more here.