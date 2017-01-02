Trace Adkins Helped Family Of Slain Police Officer 2016 In Review

Adkins originally intended for one dollar from each ticket to be donated to the local Fraternal Order of Police, but significantly upped the ante after he learned about what happened to Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats.

Moats was shot and killed in the line of duty last Thursday (Aug. 25) when responding to a domestic dispute. He left behind a wife and three children. Adkins and the Knoxville venue will donate $10,000 directly to Moats' family. Read more here.