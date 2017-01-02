Unusual Arrest At Blink-182 Concert 2016 In Review

01/02/2017

.

(Radio.com) 10 concert goers were arrested at the Blink-182 concert at Michigan's Darien Lake Performing Arts Center back on August 25th including an arrest for biting. Genesee County Sheriff's Office posted a list of the law-breakers with some surprising infractions. Crimes include trespassing, fighting, marijuana possession, harassment, and biting a Live Nation employee. Unsurprisingly, the alleged culprits range in age from 19-30. In contrast, only two were arrested at the ZZ Top concert in Darien the night before. Read more here.

