Beyonce 'Lemonade' Lawsuit Dismissed 2016 In Review

Fulks sued the pop diva in June, claiming the visual album and its trailer copied nine different elements of his short film, Palinoia. Beyonce's attorneys responded quickly in July.

They explaining that the elements mentioned in the suit -- such as "graffiti and persons with heads down," "parking garage" and "side-lit ominous figures"--are universal cinematic images that don't constitute copyright infringement. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff agreed and granted the singer's motion to dismiss. Read more here.