Bobby Shmurda Made Plea Deal In Murder Conspiracy Case2016 In Review

According to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, Shmurda whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, has plead guilty to Conspiracy 4th (conspiracy to commit Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd).

He also pled to a substantive count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. This plea will result in seven years in jail and five years probation. Shmurda has been locked up since 2014, when he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as weapons and drug charges related to gang activity. Read more here.