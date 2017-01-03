Bring Me The Horizon Mashed Up With Drake 2016 In Review

The short clip was created by Ghost Killer Entertainment under the title If Drake Was A Metal Vocalist. Last year, a mash-up featuring Drake and Danzig surfaced, showing the Misfits man synched with Drake's The Catch Up.

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish announced earlier this week that they would scale Mount Kilimanjaro for charity.

The pair are hoping to raise £100,000 for Southampton's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, who looked after Fish's son Eliot after the baby suffered a brain hemorrhage when he was just four days old.

The drive has is currently sitting at £17,000, with those interested in donating urged to visit their Just Giving page. Check out the mash-up here.