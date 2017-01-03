David Bowie Berlin Plaque Destroyed After Only 3 Weeks 2016 In Review

The porcelain plaque was unveiled at the end of August, with fans, friends and politicians attending the ceremony. Berlin mayor Michael Muller immediately gave the €3400 plate the green light, despite legislation usually requiring a five-year waiting time before such an honour is bestowed to ensure the deceased figure was of historical significance.

Makers KPM - The Royal Porcelain Factory - stated at the time that should it be stolen, vandalized or destroyed, they could replace it within 24-hours - with the Berlinger Morgenpost confirming the company have indeed created a new one.