David Bowie Berlin Plaque Destroyed After Only 3 Weeks 2016 In Review
01/03/2017
.
David Bowie

(Classic Rock) A plaque marking David Bowie's old flat in Berlin was destroyed just three weeks after it was unveiled. Bowie stayed at Hauptstrasse 155 in the city's Schoneberg district between 1976-1978 and created his Berlin Trilogy of albums Low, Heroes and Lodger while at the address - a flat he shared with Iggy Pop.

The porcelain plaque was unveiled at the end of August, with fans, friends and politicians attending the ceremony. Berlin mayor Michael Muller immediately gave the €3400 plate the green light, despite legislation usually requiring a five-year waiting time before such an honour is bestowed to ensure the deceased figure was of historical significance.

Makers KPM - The Royal Porcelain Factory - stated at the time that should it be stolen, vandalized or destroyed, they could replace it within 24-hours - with the Berlinger Morgenpost confirming the company have indeed created a new one. Read more here.

