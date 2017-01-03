Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Announcement

Back in November, the Foo Fighters started announcing European tour dates, effectively announcing the end of their hiatus. They launched a Foo Fighters Passport website, showing fans where they plan to be in the coming months, likely for concert performances.

They started by announcing a date in Lisbon, Portugal, and have since updated their "passport" with stops in Finland, Spain and Poland. The site also has a map of Europe where red spots reveal where the band will be playing, which line up with the stamps in their "passport."

On Monday, they posted a similar image of the United States to their social accounts, that had a red dot in California, which would seem to announce that they are at least going to do one date there. Read more here.