Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot's Cancer Returned 2016 In Review

The guitarist says he underwent immediate surgery to remove two tumors from his bladder, after he showed doctors a "pee video" of his problem to push for further examination when they dismissed his concerns.

Bumblefoot tells Loudwire: "I would go to different doctors and I would say, 'This ain't normal.' They'd say, 'Oh you're just getting older, it's your prostate.' I've never heard of anyone hitting 40 and pissing blood. Everyone just kept writing me off."

He adds: "I made a video to show the doctors what was going on. I kept the video as a reminder to not let things go. I'm glad I did." Bumblefoot says that he'll need re-checks every three months over the next two years due to the likelihood of cancer recurrence here.