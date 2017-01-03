Lil Wayne Clarified His Retirement Tweet 2016 In Review

Wayne appeared on Undisputed on Tuesday and put those rumors to rest. He's not retiring. He just let the heat of the moment get to him. "I'm a Libra," he explained.

He notes that as a cliche Lirba's are "known to not have real emotions. We're the only zodiac sign without a heart or soul, only sign that's just a symbol. So in a sense as a scale, we have to let something get all the way down there for it to tip over, for us to boil over. I was at the tipping point."

When asked directly by Shannon Sharpe if he would work with Birdman again, assuming the money issues could be resolved, Wayne clearly answers "no sir." Read more and watch the full interview here.