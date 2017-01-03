Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey Manager Blasts New Year's Rockin' Eve Producers
01/03/2017
.
Mariah Carey

(Radio.com) Mariah Carey's manager, Stella Bulochnikov, blasted Dick Clark Productions over her client's botched performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast earlier this week.

In a statement to Billboard, Bulochnikov said that Carey's in-ear monitors weren't working ten minutes before the performance. "They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened — at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd."

Bulochnikov added, "After the show, I called [Dick Clark Productions'] Mark Shimmel and I said, 'What the f— happened?' He said, 'Let me call you back,' then called me back and confirmed the in-ear [monitor]s were not working and asked if I would make a joint statement. I said, 'No way.' I asked him to cut the West Coast feed. He said he could not do that. I asked him why would they want to run a performance with mechanical glitches unless they just want eyeballs at any expense … It's not artist friendly, especially when the artist cut her vacation short as a New Year's Eve gift to them."

Dick Clark Productions released its own statement, saying that the flub wasn't their fault. Read it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

