Megadeth Working Feverishly On 'Crazy' Project 2016 In Review

The developing project comes nine months after the band released 15th album Dystopia, and it'll be the first to include contributions from the latest full-time lineup that includes bassist David Ellefson, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Mustaine tells Cry Of The Wolf: "We're actually working feverishly with the hard drives to catalogue all the song ideas we have, to start working on separating them into new parts and so forth and so forth.

"We have a crazy opportunity of a project that I'm working on. We have a lot of songs for that I'm working on. I can't give you more details - but as soon as I can, I will start to record with these guys." Read more here.