Metal Stars Marked 20th Anniversary Of Ozzfest 2016 In Review
(Radio.com) Ahead of Ozzfest meets Knotfest in Southern California back in September, a number of metal stars took a look back at the legacy of the Ozzfest which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Slipknot's Corey Taylor: "You have to go back to 1999, our first major tour. Ozzfest gave us an incredible opportunity and we were able to really jumpstart our career from there...The great thing about being a part of that Ozzfest was that you were immediately a part of a family. And then when we did it subsequently in 2001, 2004, even the one-off in 2005, it was like coming home. The Osbournes themselves really believed in this band and always have. So when we kind of started spitballing the idea to do Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, in a way it was for us to kind of put together something amazing for the fans, but also to pay respect, as an homage pay a little bit back to a festival that really helped make this band what it is and to give a little nod to a brand that, to this day, when you say to a metal fan, 'Ozzfest,' they know what that means. It means excitement, it means something for our genre, it means something strong, it means bringing together a family-and that's kind of what Knotfest is trying to do, but we wouldn't be able to do that if we hadn't first come from Ozzfest." Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: "I got to go on one of Tony Iommi's morning walks that were part of his exercise routine, and we talked as if we had known each other for years. I gave Ozzy a Frank Sinatra golf club I'd gotten from Frank's tournament in Palm Springs and he hugged me, which was supposed to be a very sacred thing with the Prince of Darkness. Most memorable was a talk I had with Sharon about the aggregate of all metal musicians and how we are all 'salt of the earth' as she called us. We laughed that there was only one who had been born with a silver spoon in its mouth, and I felt truly blessed to be her friend. I'm really looking forward to this show and the remaining shows with Black Sabbath." Metallica's Robert Trujillo: "What a huge honor to have been a part of Ozzfest. I was there from the very beginning back in 1996, and witnessed the birth of a Rock 'n' Roll movement launching so many great bands as Ozzy has always done. I remember System Of A Down when they were rolling in a beat-up RV being held together by duct tape, always ready to conquer and kick ass! But my biggest honor was improvising a spontaneous move called the 'Crab Walk' with my hero Mr. Ozzy Osbourne in Phoenix, Arizona in '96. From Black Sabbath to Slayer to Slipknot to Tool to Pantera to Meshuggah etc. (Oh yeah, Metallica, Dallas 2008), always a historic moment and what a f***ing party! Thank you Sharon and Ozzy. Happy 20 years Ozzfest." Read more here.
