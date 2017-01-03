Metallica Focused Music Festival May Be Coming

Ulrich was originally asked by iHeartRadio in Canada about the band bringing back the Orion festival and he responded, "Hopefully, yeah. Hopefully. We sort of put that on the backburner when we dove into the record. But I think that we're gonna tour for years on this record.

"We just put most of '17 together, but we'll be out on this baby at least up through '19, would be my guess. So I think we'll try to get another Orion in. We did two Orions in the States. Maybe do one in Europe, maybe look at Canada, maybe look at Mexico, just to vary it a little bit."

He was then asked if they would make the event more metal focused and that's when he revealed the idea of making the event centered on Metallica. "The one thing that we talked about doing would maybe be to do something that was a little smaller an do something that was more… I think the word… What was the word that came up? Hmm… Like a boutique, where it's more full-on Metallica.

"Maybe it's just Metallica and some stuff, like museum stuff, and just maybe making it only Metallica for a whole weekend, but making it smaller. We haven't really dialed it yet, but we're looking at all the different options." Check out the full interview here.