Motley Crue Reportedly Sued Over Farewell Tour Merch 2016 In Review

The gossip site reports that Barry Levine and Neil Zlozower filed a lawsuit in New York seeking compensation, damages and attorney's fees after images they both shot of the band were used on a variety of merchandise without their permission.

The Final Tour consisted of 130 concerts around the United States, 16 shows in Europe, 5 shows in Asia, 6 shows in Australia region, and one in South America with a reported gross earnings of approximately 86 million dollars.

"In the 1980s," states the suit, "Zlozower and Levine photographed the members of the Motley Crue band at Zlozower and Levine's respective studios in Los Angeles. Zlozower and Levine used their own cameras, lighting equipment, film, batteries, backdrops, and accessories. Zlozower and Levine directed the band members as to where to stand, how to pose, and where to position.

"Defendants infringed Plaintiff's copyright in the Photographs by reproducing, publicly displaying, and selling the Photographs on merchandise. Defendants are not, and have never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publicly display, distribute, sell and/or use the Photographs on merchandise."