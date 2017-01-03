Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Joins The Scorpions 2016 In Review

Now Scorpions report that Dee has taken Kottak's place in the lineup as a fully-fledged member of the band, and they've thanked their former sticksman for his service.

Scorpions say in a statement: "We would like to thank James for so many years of lasting participation in the band and personal friendship. We understand and respect his need for time as he makes his way through the final stages of his healing process.

"After our incredibly successful shows in the US, Europe and Asia, we are sure to have found a fantastic drummer with Mikkey Dee. He brings a fresh energy to the band and we look forward to the exciting time together that lies ahead." Read more here.