Nelly Fans Launched Streaming Party To Help Pay Off His Taxes 2016 In Review

The performer (real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.) is facing a $2.4 million lien which comes from unpaid taxes in 2013. If he doesn't come up with the money soon, the IRS could seize his assets and property, Billboard reports.

While fans are rallying around Nelly with the #HotInHerreStreamingParty to continually stream "Hot In Herre" all day and night, the harsh reality is an awful lot of streaming needs to be done to even come close to raising the cash he needs to pay off his IRS debt. But it won't be easy. Read more here.