Phil Rudd Not A Fan Of Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC 2016 In Review

Rudd made the media rounds promoting his solo album "Head Job" in September and had the following to say when asked about a possible return to AC/DC, 'If Angus wanted me to play then that is up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose ' I don't really rate him."

This isn't the first time that Rudd has criticized the current lineup of the legendary group. Back in May, he told a New Zealand radio station (via Radio.com), "I am not saying I never hope of ever playing with AC/DC again but, then again, is it even AC/DC any more? No Bon's beautiful voice. No Malcolm. No Brian."

The drummer was forced out of the band amid legal problems in 2014 and also made big news earlier this week when he revealed that he had recently suffered a heart attack and is currently recovering after having a stint inserted. Read the original report here.