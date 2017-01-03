Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review

It comes just weeks ahead of the release of the band's upcoming sixth album Head Carrier, due out on September 30. Pixies have a European tour booked for November and December and they say they intend to honour those dates.

Pixies say: "We need to confirm that Joey Santiago has checked into a rehabilitation centre for at least 30 days to treat his alcohol and drug issues.

"This is the best thing that Joey could have done, and we're very proud that he's taken this step, and we ask everyone to support Joey while he's on this road to recovery." Read more here.