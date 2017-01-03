Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction

Wakeman and several members of the pioneering progressive rock group - including Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Steve Howe, Trevor Rabin, Alan White, Tony Kaye and the late Chris Squire - will be honored at an April ceremony in New York alongside Pearl Jam, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur.

Asked if he was pleased at the Rock Hall news, Wakeman says via his website: "Well I would have been if it had happened years ago when it was really well deserved. I find it hard to come to terms with the fact that so many bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame too late in their careers after key members have passed away. Classic examples are The Who and John Entwistle, Deep Purple and Jon Lord and now Yes and there will be no Chris Squire."

Regarding his plans for the event, Wakeman adds, "I have no idea if there will be any sort of reunion, but whatever happens under no circumstances will I be any part of it, neither will I be attending."

Wakeman joined Yes in 1971 for their fourth album, "Fragile", and served several short stints in the lineup before his final exit in 2004. here.