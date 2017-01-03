Selena Gomez Went On Hiatus To Address Anxiety, Depression 2016 In Review

"I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off," she said in a statement to People.

"Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues." Read more here.