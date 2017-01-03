Singled Out: Negative Sky's The Dark Unknown

This song is very much open to interpretation as are the majority of the lyrics I write....in essence the songs are what you feel they are to you, and how you identify with them. Ultimately what I write is a vague and indirect reflection of personal experiences and struggles, but to shed a little light on the dark unknown specifically we'll start with the name which originally was titled "Placid Black". The decision was made during the recording of our album to not have a a title track and so from the chorus "born to face the dark unknown....." we aptly decided "Dark Unknown" would then be the official name for the single from the new record now titled 'Placid Black'. I'll save the story for where Placid Black originally comes from for another time, but as for Dark Unknown it was definitely one of many dark times I've been through and has an overall sense of desolation mixed with an omega man feel....inheriting a dead earth.

