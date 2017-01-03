Stone Temple Pilots Found Their New Singer? 2016 In Review

Filipino musician John Borja says he can't reveal the full details of his connection to STP, but he believes his chances are good. Borja tells Radio Republic: "As of now I can't give the full details yet, but there are clues or hints that seem to be favorable to me. Let's wait for them to give the official announcement. I respect the guys' decision, whatever it is. It would be my honor to play music with them."

While he would love to land the job, Borja says he wouldn't aim to be a direct replica of STP's most recent singer Chester Bennington and that he knows he couldn't possibly replace original frontman Scott Weiland, who died last year.

Borja adds: "Weiland is irreplaceable. No doubt about it, but I think I can carry his legacy through my personality." Read more here.