T-Pain Called On Fans To Help Find Niece's Killer 2016 In Review

"The police are still lookin' for the coward ass n that just killed my niece at Walgreens in Tallahassee. If you got info pls help us out!" posted the rapper on his Twitter account.

Javona Glover was stabbed Tuesday morning (Aug. 30) and was bleeding heavily from her wounds when paramedics arrived at the scene. She died shortly after. Police have identified Tavon Jackson as a suspect in the case. Read more here.