|
The Dillinger Escape Plan Breaking Up, Not Going On Hiatus 2016 In Review
.
The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato said in an interview in September that the band is actually breaking up and not going on "extended hiatus" following their 'Dissociation' tour. Puciato tells Metal Hammer (via Blabbermouth), "'Extended hiatus' would lead people to believe that we think we're gonna come back. We're breaking up. We're not going on an extended hiatus. "This is a really weird thing to say, but we really still do love what we do; we don't love it any less, we don't love making records any less, we don't love being on stage any less. And that's the hard part - you're making a choice to stop doing something that you love, which sounds insane to people. But, really, what it's about is realizing that… Say if you're a painter, you don't just paint until you run out of paint, you don't just paint until your arm falls off; you make a decision that, at some point in time, you made the final brushstroke. Or if you make a movie, you don't just film until you run out of film or hard-drive space, you make a decision, artistically, to say, 'Even if I'm having the best time ever making this movie, this is the end.'" He continued: "In the last few years, we've started to reach what felt like a thematic conclusion to our band, particularly Ben and I, where we realized that in our lives, psychologically, we were reaching a sort of a resolve and that we had used our relationship with one another and our artistic outlet together in The Dillinger Escape Plan to kind of work through a lot of things as people and as a couple of people on earth. And we started to reach this resolve, a thematic resolve, and it started to show itself in our music and in our lyrics, and I think we both just started to realize, like, 'Hey, if we're ever gonna draw a line and say that this is over, this seems like a good time.' And when we started to talk about it and the fear aspect of it went away - 'cause right away, there's this gut feeling of, 'Oh, sh*t! My safety net is being taken away' - once you got over that fear, I think we started to realize that this feels like a very empowering move, to be able to say, 'Hey, now you can look at The Dillinger Escape Plan as an artistic body, not just on an album-to-album basis.' You can look at the whole band artistically and say, 'This is what this was, and it had a beginning, and it had an end, and they did close the circle.' And it is this thing that you can look at as a whole instead of it just… "I don't like TV shows that go on and on and on until the ratings die. I like a movie where someone says, 'Hey, this had an end, and I made it, and at the end of it, I don't need to do another one.' I don't wanna see 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 7', you know? And I feel like once we started to wrap our brains around that, we started to feel really confident about it. It feels correct. That's all I can say about it." Watch the full video clip here.
Puciato tells Metal Hammer (via Blabbermouth), "'Extended hiatus' would lead people to believe that we think we're gonna come back. We're breaking up. We're not going on an extended hiatus.
"This is a really weird thing to say, but we really still do love what we do; we don't love it any less, we don't love making records any less, we don't love being on stage any less. And that's the hard part - you're making a choice to stop doing something that you love, which sounds insane to people. But, really, what it's about is realizing that… Say if you're a painter, you don't just paint until you run out of paint, you don't just paint until your arm falls off; you make a decision that, at some point in time, you made the final brushstroke. Or if you make a movie, you don't just film until you run out of film or hard-drive space, you make a decision, artistically, to say, 'Even if I'm having the best time ever making this movie, this is the end.'"
He continued: "In the last few years, we've started to reach what felt like a thematic conclusion to our band, particularly Ben and I, where we realized that in our lives, psychologically, we were reaching a sort of a resolve and that we had used our relationship with one another and our artistic outlet together in The Dillinger Escape Plan to kind of work through a lot of things as people and as a couple of people on earth. And we started to reach this resolve, a thematic resolve, and it started to show itself in our music and in our lyrics, and I think we both just started to realize, like, 'Hey, if we're ever gonna draw a line and say that this is over, this seems like a good time.' And when we started to talk about it and the fear aspect of it went away - 'cause right away, there's this gut feeling of, 'Oh, sh*t! My safety net is being taken away' - once you got over that fear, I think we started to realize that this feels like a very empowering move, to be able to say, 'Hey, now you can look at The Dillinger Escape Plan as an artistic body, not just on an album-to-album basis.' You can look at the whole band artistically and say, 'This is what this was, and it had a beginning, and it had an end, and they did close the circle.' And it is this thing that you can look at as a whole instead of it just…
"I don't like TV shows that go on and on and on until the ratings die. I like a movie where someone says, 'Hey, this had an end, and I made it, and at the end of it, I don't need to do another one.' I don't wanna see 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 7', you know? And I feel like once we started to wrap our brains around that, we started to feel really confident about it. It feels correct. That's all I can say about it." Watch the full video clip here.
• Foo Fighters Hint at U.S. Tour Announcement
• Metallica Focused Music Festival May Be Coming
• Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction
• The Kinks' Ray Davies Knighted By Queen Elizabeth
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Teams With NFL Star For New Songs
• Singled Out: Negative Sky's The Dark Unknown
• Phil Rudd Not A Fan Of Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Blasted Ozzy's Final Concert Suggestion 2016 In Review
• Van Halen's David Lee Roth Said He Had A Stalker 2016 In Review
• Megadeth Working Feverishly On 'Crazy' Project 2016 In Review
• David Bowie Berlin Plaque Destroyed After Only 3 Weeks 2016 In Review
• Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Eyes 2017 For New Music 2016 In Review
• Stone Temple Pilots Found Their New Singer? 2016 In Review
• Rush Received Keys To Toronto At Opening Of Lee Lifeson Art Park 2016 In Review
• Motley Crue Reportedly Sued Over Farewell Tour Merch 2016 In Review
• Richie Sambora Open To Bon Jovi Reunion 2016 In Review
• The Dillinger Escape Plan Breaking Up, Not Going On Hiatus 2016 In Review
• Queen Classic Topped List of Most Addictive Songs 2016 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot's Cancer Returned 2016 In Review
• Pixies' Joey Santiago Went Into Rehab 2016 In Review
• Triumph Reunited On New Rik Emmett Album 2016 In Review
• Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Joins The Scorpions 2016 In Review
• Austin Carlile Leaves Of Mice & Men For Health Reasons
• Ed Sheeran Announces New Music
• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Set New Record 2016 In Review
• Garth Brooks Scored His Seventh 10 Millionth Selling Album 2016 In Review
• Metal Stars Marked 20th Anniversary Of Ozzfest 2016 In Review
• Bobby Shmurda Made Plea Deal In Murder Conspiracy Case2016 In Review
• Lil Wayne Clarified His Retirement Tweet 2016 In Review
• Nelly Fans Launched Streaming Party To Help Pay Off His Taxes 2016 In Review
• Meek Mill's Cousin Killed In Shooting Spree 2016 In Review
• Bring Me The Horizon Mashed Up With Drake 2016 In Review
• Beyonce 'Lemonade' Lawsuit Dismissed 2016 In Review
• The Chainsmokers Offered To Make Album If Fans Want It2016 In Review
• Ice Cube Reacted To Death Of Ex-N.W.A. Manager Jerry Heller2016 In Review
• Report Claims Chris Brown's Accuser Vowed To Set Him Up 2016 In Review
• Shawty Lo Killed In Car Accident 2016 In Review
• Selena Gomez Went On Hiatus To Address Anxiety, Depression 2016 In Review
• T-Pain Called On Fans To Help Find Niece's Killer 2016 In Review
• Tool, R. Kelly, Danger Mouse, 209 Others Supported 'Blurred Lines' Appeal 2016 In Review
• George Michael Cause of Death 'Inconclusive' In Postmortem
• Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle
• Unusual Arrest At Blink-182 Concert 2016 In Review
• Richie Sambora Reached Out To Jon Bon Jovi 2016 In Review
• Tom DeLonge Says Punk Has 'Nothing To Do With Music At All' 2016 In Review
• Adele Says She Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show 2016 In Review
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.