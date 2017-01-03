The Kinks' Ray Davies Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

"Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed," said Davies in a statement reported by the BBC, "but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write."

It's the second UK honour bestowed upon The Kinks frontman, who was initially awarded the CBE - Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - by the Queen in 2004.