Triumph Reunited On New Rik Emmett Album 2016 In Review

The project by Emmett and his touring band Resolution 9 - featuring guitarist Dave Dunlop, bassist Steve Skingley and drummer Paul DeLong - delivers 11 new rock tracks.

"This album represents a journey through my life," explains Emmett, "and the idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am, and why I'm doing what I'm doing. There's a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago. What did I learn from making them? You'll hear all of that echoed in the grooves of this album."

The Triumph appearance on the bonus track, "Grand Parade", marks the first time the trio have reunited on record in three decades following Emmett's split from the group in 1988.

"As I was developing the lyrics, I started thinking, 'Wouldn't it be great if I could get Mike and Gil to play on it? Wouldn't that just bring everything full circle?'," the guitarist reveals. "One thing led to another, and there we were, recording in MetalWorks. Things just lined up perfectly."

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson sits in on "Human Race", and joins Dream Theater's James LaBrie on "End Of The Line", with the vocalist also contributing to the track "I Sing."

"When Rik asked me to play on his new album, I didn't hesitate for a second," says Lifeson. "He's the consummate musician, a wonderful guitarist, and a terrific person, and it's always my pleasure to work with him any chance I can get. There is a rock purity in his songwriting and performance, and it's just so much fun to get together and throw ideas around. He's always so up and open for anything - even a notoriously uncooperative Rickenbacker 12-string!" Read more and watch the trailer here.