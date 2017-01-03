Van Halen's David Lee Roth Said He Had A Stalker 2016 In Review

In the post entitled "Stalker blog. Part 1." Roth writes, "Help! I have a stalker. A very real one. 75 stalker phone calls in the last 4 months. All of them at 5:30-6:00 in the morning. All 917 and 301 area codes. Every now and then at 2 in the afternoon. Never on the weekend. The phone calls show up on my old phone but they don't show up on the phone bill.

"Somebody knows a little bit about tech. They even know how to remove the number out of my phone when they want to. This is not the first time I've bought the land and gotten some of the unhappy Indians. There is a list of unhappy ex-colleagues, as there always is in show biz, but this stalker is particularly obsessed. They're no longer prank calls. Having been through the process with the private detectives, lawyers, FBI and ex-FBI, I can speak with some authority. These stalker calls come under the heading of 'Domestic Terrorism.' This is all news to me so let me share it with you. I grew up thinking prank calls were the equivalent to toilet papering the old Coach's house once a season. Just this season alone, I've had my house toilet papered four dozen times. " Read more here.