AC/DC's Brian Johnson Could Return To Stage Soon 2016 In Review

Asius' Chief Scientist Stephen Ambrose previously met with Johnson after the singer was ordered to stop touring with AC/DC or risk permanently losing his hearing. And the 68-year-old vocalist said he was "moved and amazed" by the technology Asius are developing.

As the Colorado-based company prepares to launch a crowdfunding campaign to attract backers for their next generation of earbuds and in-ear monitors, they are also set to meet up with Johnson again and have him test a new prototype that they say could have him back on stage in the near future.

Ambrose tells TeamRock: "I wouldn't be surprised if we have something that Brian, and other people, can use to return to the stage without any threat of damage to his hearing within the next six to 12 months.

"I will endeavor to kick up the development of the technology another 10 notches, at which point I expect to get the green light from Brian's doctors to test the prototype with him." Read more here.