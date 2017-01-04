Adele's '25' Reached Diamond Status With 10 Million In Sales 2016 In Review

According to the RIAA, Adele's latest release, 25, reached diamond status earlier this month (Sept. 22). Adele received the 10X platinum plaque--which certifies the album for 10 million in sales in the U.S.--last week (Sept. 26) during her last of six shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

25 went diamond just over 10 months after its release. Adele's debut album, 2011's 21, took nearly two years to hit diamond. But in an era of streaming and file sharing, just going platinum is a landmark achievement.