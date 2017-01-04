Anselmo Tarnished Pantera's Image Says Vinnie Paul 2016 In Review

Anselmo hit the headlines earlier in 2016 with his "white power" outburst at a gig in memory of Dimebag, and Paul says the singer has done untold damage to the Pantera brand.

Paul tells R7: "I can't speak for him. He's done a lot of things that tarnish the image of what Pantera was back then and what it stood for and what it was all about. And it's sad.

"But I carry on with what I do, which is Hellyeah, which I'm very, very proud of. And, you know, I can't control anything that goes on with that dude. I mean, honestly, I haven't spoken to him since 2000."

On the seemingly non-stop rumours that Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde could replace Dimebag in a reunited Pantera, Paul adds: "For me personally, it's been over since Pantera was over." Read more here.