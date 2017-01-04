Bob Dylan Wins Nobel Prize For Literature 2016 In Review

He is the first American to win the prize since novelist Toni Morrison in 1993. Sara Danius of the Swedish Academy says: "For 54 years now he's been at it reinventing himself, constantly creating a new identity. He is a great poet in the English speaking tradition."

Dylan has long been discussed as a potential winner of the prize, with former Poet Laureate Sir Andrew Motion previously telling the BBC his songs work as poems and often have "extremely skilful rhyming aspects to them. They're often the best words in the best order." Read more here.