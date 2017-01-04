Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Reportedly Sued Over 'Uptown Funk' 2016 In Review

"Uptown Funk" hasn't been without controversy over songwriting credit for the song, with the authors of the Gap Band's 1979 hit "Oops Upside Your Head" being added to the track's credits last year after the classic band's camp made a claim via YouTube's rights management system.

A lawsuit was reportedly been filed on behalf of the electro-band Collage, according to TMZ. Another report (via ABC) says that the complaint claims that the Mars and Ronson hit "deliberately and clearly copied" from Collage's 1983 song "Young Girls". Listen to both songs and read more from the reported suit here.