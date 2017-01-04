Dan Auerbach Recruits Mark Knopfler, Duane Eddy For New Album

The Black Keys are still on hiatus, and Auerbach has spent much time producing other acts since he moved to Nashville in 2010. He's produced albums for Ray LaMontagne, Lana Del Rey and, in 2016, Chrissie Hynde's Pretenders' Alone.

But in summer 2016, Auerbach spent Mondays through Wednesdays co-writing with fellow locals John Prine and David "Fergie" Ferguson (who engineered Johnny Cash's American Recordings releases) and playing with bassist Dave Roe (ex-Johnny Cash), plus drummer Gene Christman and pianist Bobby Wood (Dusty Springfield and Elvis Presley as part of Memphis' American Sound Studios house band). "I learned so much from these guys," Auerbach says, calling the forthcoming album "a whole history of everything I love about music."

He's whittled the album from about 60 songs. As well as the duet with Eddy, it includes "Malibu Man," a tribute to friend Rick Rubin, and "Shine on Me," featuring rhythm guitar from Mark Knopfler. Though Knopfler sent in his track from England, the rest of the LP was recorded live: "These guys tell me they're genuinely thrilled to be here because we're making records like they used to," says Auerbach. Read more here.