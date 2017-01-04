David Bowie Lead Vinyl Sales To 25-Year High

Released on his 69th birthday and just two days before his passing from liver cancer on January 10, Bowie's 25th studio record topped The Official Charts Company's year-end sales list ahead of Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" and classic albums by Fleetwood Mac ("Rumours"), The Stone Roses (self-titled), The Beatles ("Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band") and Nirvana ("Nevermind").

With five albums in the Top 30, Bowie helped the UK vinyl market see its biggest sales since 1991 with over 3.2 million LPs sold - a 53 per cent rise from 2015 and a ninth consecutive year of growth.

A niche format that accounts for nearly 5% of overall music sales, the depth of the vinyl revival is illustrated by the fact that over 30 titles sold more than 10,000 copies in 2016, compared to just 10 in 2015. Read more here.