Five Finger Death Punch Finish New Album

Over the holidays, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook posted a photo on Instagram that shows him waiting in the drive-through at Starbucks with the caption:

"Our new record is finished! Listening to the mixes on my way thru @starbucks at 7:39am this morning! Hello 2017 here we come!" The set is due out later this year.

The upcoming Five Finger Death Punch album will mark the band's follow-up to 2015's Got Your Six, which went gold in 2016. Read more here.