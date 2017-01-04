Florida Georgia Line Surprise Jam With Backstreet Boys 2016 In Review

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard set up the introduction by taking a second to talk about their longtime Backstreet Boys fandom. They stood on a separate, smaller stage, and as they went back and forth about the boy band, the Backstreet Boys appeared on the main stage to perform their 1997 single, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

More than just offering the crowd one of their own, they stuck around to sing FGL's song "God, Your Mama, and Me" with Kelley and Hubbard. It was just the first of many surprises that night. Nelly came out to perform "Cruise" with the boys and Jake Owens showed up to sing "Sun Daze" (via Rolling Stone).

Will FGL's love for the Backstreet Boys translate into a future collaboration between the groups? The time seems certainly seems ripe. Watch "God, Your Mama, and Me" here.