Foo Fighters Confirm First US Show Of 2017



The US appearance marks the Foos first scheduled date of the year and lands a couple of weeks ahead of the group's summer festival series, which currently is set to begin at the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 16 and followed by shows across Europe.

The Foo Fighters' return from a planned hiatus follows extensive touring in support of 2014's "Sonic Highways", an album that also featured a companion, 8-episode documentary series of the same name that went on to win a pair of Emmy Awards in 2015. See their announced 2017 dates here.