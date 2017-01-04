Future Released Two New Music Videos

Future's "Drippin'" video stitches together live clips, backstage footage and shots of a killer afterparty. Besides a heavily stacked bar; Drake, Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled--riding his favorite mode of transportation, a jet ski--appear in the video.

As for his new song, "That's A Check," Future released a more standard visual. Without his trademark sunglasses, he raps in a decked out mansion while gorgeous women dripping in jewelry look on. Ross shows up sitting poolside and wearing a fur-lined coat. The video's red lighting gives the entire clip a seedy feel that contrasts deliciously with the decadent surroundings and plenty of Luc Belaire to go around. Watch both videos here.