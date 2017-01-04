Guns N' Roses Song Was Part Of Murder Case 2016 In Review

The prosecution claims that on July 8, 2012, Wilhelm broke into a neighbor's house in Costa Mesa and stole a .32-caliber pistol before shooting Murray six times.

Around 11 minutes before the shooting, Wilhelm sent a text message to a friend saying that he was listening to Guns N' Roses track Used to Love Her. It includes the lyrics "I used to love her, but I had to kill her."

The couple's relationship soured when Wilhem's business, Wilhelm Sprinkler Co, was in financial difficulty and he asked Murray to help. He later accused her of trying to take over the business. Read more here.