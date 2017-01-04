Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle

Whether technical difficulties or a lack of preparation caused the backing track snafu, it was a moment made for live television. And, as Mariah says, "S— happens."

The Indiana Pacers decided to capitalize on the viral moment with a live "Lip Sync Cam," which put audience members on the spot to sing along with Carey's iconic single "Emotions." In Mariah's defense, nobody in Indianapolis was a natural at faking it, either.

The camera scanned the crowd while Carey's song played--some seemed vaguely familiar with the tune, while others didn't seem to realize what was happening. It's a case of NBA life imitating Mariah Carey's subversive performance art. Watch the crowd pay tribute to Mariah's spectacular debacle here.