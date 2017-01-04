Kanye West And Tyga Release New Track 'Feel Me'

"Feel Me" marks West's first release since he was hospitalized in November. On the track, he and Tyga rap about the ladies in their lives. As it turns out, these ladies also happen to be family members. While Tyga raps about his expensive birthday gift to Kylie Jenner--a $200,000 black Mercedes Maybach--West name drops his better half, Kim Kardashian West.

"Kylie Jenner thick, you gotta feel me/ Happy birthday, here's a Benz, feel me?" Tyga says. Meanwhile, West follows suit with a similar line. "Kim K thick, you gotta feel me/ At the dealership like what's the dealy?" Read more here.